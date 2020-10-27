The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County
Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nikeya R. Neealy, 44, of 1637 Iowa St., No. 3, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
- Michael H. Vandermillen, 47, of 649 Kane St., was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Finley Street on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that Vandermillen threatened Joshua A. Chamberland, 27, of 2145 Delaware St., at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of University Avenue and Asbury Road.