The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David J. Delaney, 42, of 711 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- Susan L. Lorenz, 49, of 2765 Summer Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Sunday on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Carl J. Denlinger, 39, and Kristy L. Denlinger, 40, both of rural Dubuque, were arrested Sunday at their residence on charges of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that both parties admitted to being the primary aggressors during different points of several incidents Sunday.