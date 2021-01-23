When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many adults age 65 and older to stay closer to home, organizations serving them had to pivot quickly.
Tri-state-area agencies that traditionally ran congregate meal sites for older adults shifted to home delivery. Nearly a year later, these organizations continue to use contactless delivery, now to even larger clientele lists.
“Food insecurity has been such a big issue,” said Mike Donohue, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. “Everybody in the community has found that it’s not just their normal clients. We’re serving a whole new set of clients that have been impacted from an economic perspective.”
The organization served 191,729 meals across its 18-county service area from July to December last year — more than double the meals served during that same period in 2019. The agency’s service area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The pandemic also led to a drop in available volunteers, leading officials to switch meal deliveries to five frozen meals once per week in some areas, instead of the typical daily hot meal, Donohue said.
However, that change also gave clients a chance to choose what they want to eat on a given day.
“Sometimes, the silver lining in all of this is, you find better ways of doing things,” Donohue said. “Some clients said, ‘I like this better.’”
Clients of Aging and Disability Resource Center of Southwest Wisconsin-Grant County were asked to put tables outside their homes if possible for volunteers to place meals, Director Lori Reid said. Center officials also switched from returnable to disposable meal trays.
The center calculates its annual meal distribution total from October of one year to September of the following year. The total for the year that ended in September 2020 was 62,902 meals — 310 more meals than the year that ended in September 2019.
“When we started it, I thought it would be a couple of weeks to a month or two,” Reid said of the shift to home delivery only. “If you had told me we’re coming close to a year, I might have had a different vision, but we just did what we had to do.”
While the center didn’t lose many volunteers during COVID-19, those people found it harder to interact with clients due to social distancing during deliveries, Reid said. At the very least, though, deliveries allow them to see clients to make sure they are OK.
Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency Executive Director Marcia Derrer said her organization, which serves Jo Daviess County, asked clients to put coolers outside so staff members can place meals in them. That allows them to track if clients don’t pick up their meals and follow up to ensure their needs are being met.
“We will just continue to do what we’re doing and have been doing until we get a sense of things improving,” Derrer said. “We just don’t know when that will be. ... It’s kind of become a natural way of doing things at this point. We’ve been doing this for almost a year.”
Reid said Grant County center officials will keep delivering meals until a larger number of people are vaccinated. In Wisconsin, everyone who is at least 65 years old will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25. However, she said changes such as glass barriers in the center reception area likely will remain.
“I do anticipate that life won’t go back entirely to normal,” she said. “We probably still will follow more procedures that will keep people safe.”
Donohue also said he hopes vaccinations soon will allow for more in-person interactions with clients. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week that individuals eligible for the next phase of vaccinations will be expanded to include residents 65 and older.
In the meantime, the northeast Iowa agency is using technology to keep clients connected. Officials gave some of their clients a GrandPad, a tablet geared toward older adults that allows them to call or video chat family without needing internet access.
The GrandPads will get even more use in the coming weeks as the organization pilots a virtual congregate meal program, allowing clients to chat with each other while eating delivered meals. Donohue said officials hope to launch it later this month or early next month.
“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” he said. “Frankly, beyond the pandemic and even going back to pre-pandemic, there were still social isolation issues we were very tuned into. … It was already bad. We’ve got to get more creative on sustainable outreach to clients.”