Dubuque Police Department investigators testified Thursday about their investigation and efforts to locate the gunman after a fatal shooting last July on Loras Boulevard.
Investigators Kurt Rosenthal and Justin Stair took the stand on the second day of the trial for Deonte WB Ellison, 26, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Ellison is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2.
Defense attorneys acknowledge that Ellison killed Smothers but said he did so in self-defense.
When law enforcement officers executed a search warrant after the shooting at the residence into which Deonte Ellison fled, he was gone, though his wife, Vanessa Ellison, and children were present.
On the stand Thursday, Rosenthal outlined efforts by authorities to then locate Ellison, who they initially suspected was still in the area.
“It was our belief that Deonte Ellison was trying to (soon) flee Dubuque and the surrounding area to Michigan with Vanessa and the children,” Rosenthal said.
That hunch was correct, he said, and the family reunited. Law enforcement then was able to track them via two cellphones under Vanessa Ellison’s name. The phones were used in Illinois, then Michigan. Rosenthal said Deonte Ellison previously lived in both Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, Mich.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Deonte Ellison on July 14 in Kalamazoo.
Authorities reported that he had cut off the dreadlocks he had at the time of the shooting.
The investigators also testified about efforts to determine what prompted the shooting.
Police previously noted that Smothers had a child with Vanessa Ellison. Traffic video shown in court Wednesday showed Smothers exit a vehicle on Loras Boulevard and run toward his 7-year-old daughter, who was coming out of another vehicle. Smothers and Deonte Ellison then got into an argument, which escalated into a fight and the shooting.
But Rosenthal said an interview with Vanessa Ellison after Deonte Ellison’s arrest didn’t provide much more information.
Rosenthal also said phone records for the Ellisons, as well as phone records from Deonte’s twin brother, Devonte Ellison, did not provide any illuminating information regarding what prompted the shooting.
Stair testified that a phone connected to Smothers was not found until January and its whereabouts from July 2 to January are unknown. For all of 2020, phone records only showed one missed call and one received call, both from the same unknown number.
“We weren’t able to come up with any information that there was any communication between Curtis or anyone else that was on the scene at that time,” Stair said. “... This didn’t look like anything more than a chance meeting. It didn’t look planned or anything like that.”
Tracking Deonte Ellison’s movements on July 2 through traffic camera footage did not reveal any more information, either, Rosenthal added. The Ellisons had been running errands prior to the shooting, and Deonte Ellison gave a friend a ride to a grocery store.
And on Wednesday, Smothers’ acquaintance Wendell Rogers testified that he was driving Smothers and Jamison Vurciaga to a gas station on July 2 when Smothers spotted his daughter, leading to the sequence of events that culminated with the shooting.
On Thursday, defense attorneys asked both police investigators if Smothers, Rogers and Vurciaga sat in Rogers’ vehicle before leaving. Both Rosenthal and Stair said that, based on video footage they had viewed, the group sat in the vehicle for about two minutes.
Defense attorneys did not indicate the potential significance of that line of questioning.
The trial will resume today with additional prosecution witnesses.