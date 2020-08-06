The Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA will provide school-age care at the Y campus this fall, serving students before and after school and on days they are not in class.
The Y will serve as a “home base” for their program serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade from eight Dubuque Community Schools campuses, according to a press release from the organization.
RTA will provide participating children younger than 15 with transportation between the Y and their school campus at no charge.
Parents interested in participating will need to contact RTA to sign up for the service, according to the release.
In addition to providing before- and after-school care, the Y will also provide all-day care on dates when students are not in class because of the hybrid schedule with which the Dubuque district is starting the year.
Space in the program is limited to 90 children. More information is available at bit.ly/30tEEli.