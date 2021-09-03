VOLGA, Iowa — A Clayton County man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl younger than 14.
Charles D. Lockard, 61, of Volga, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Fayette County after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor. In July, he also was given a 10-year sentence in Iowa District Court of Clayton County after pleading guilty to a related third-degree sexual abuse charge. The two prison terms will run concurrently.
Court documents state that authorities were told Feb. 1 that a girl younger than 14 was missing. Her family reported that the girl went to Volga Public Library that day but did not return home.
The family also found sexual conversations between the girl and Lockard on Facebook Messenger, documents state.
During an interview with authorities, Lockard admitted to sexually abusing the girl on Jan. 31 at his Volga residence and on Feb. 1 in Wadena, Iowa, documents state. He also told authorities he knew the girl’s age.
Documents state that Lockard also told authorities that he drove the girl back to Volga after the Feb. 1 assault, then to Strawberry Point, where he dropped her off in a church parking lot. The girl was later found near the parking lot by authorities.