MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities said a Colesburg man used a knife to damage more than $1,850 worth of his girlfriend’s clothing, then later spit on two law enforcement officials at the hospital.
Chad A. Tatar, 34, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Sunday at Regional Medical Center in Manchester on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, third- degree harassment, interference with official acts and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Tatar’s rural Colesburg residence at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after a disturbance was reported.
Court documents state that Jamie M. Rahe, of Colesburg, stated that her boyfriend, Tatar, had been drinking all day and used a knife to destroy $1,855 worth of clothing.
Later that evening, Manchester police, Delaware County deputies and an Iowa State Patrol trooper responded to the Manchester hospital in regard to Tatar.
Documents state that Tatar threatened one law enforcement member and spit on his foot and spit in the face of the trooper. He then resisted arrest.
His next court hearing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 11.