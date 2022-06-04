Dubuque County Board of Health members this week decided to add the price of a strategic plan to its request for funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation to add three employees to the Health Department.
Board of Health members say the Board of Supervisors not deciding on their request for $1.3 million from ARPA to grow the department has hindered their search for a new department director. Board of Health members met this week to prepare for a June 20 meeting with the county supervisors.
During that meeting, interim Health Department Executive Director Samantha Kloft proposed that the department request funding to complete a strategic plan rather than for additional staff. That plan then would inform officials regarding the addition of staff through the county’s regular budgeting process.
Kloft said the one-time cost of completing such a plan better fit the ARPA funding. She said Blackhawk County’s recent strategic planning process cost $20,000 to $30,000 and took eight months.
Board of Health members all supported pursuing a strategic plan, but they agreed with Chairwoman Sandra Larson that it should be requested in addition to — rather than instead of — the staff expansion.
“It’s a very important and needed process and has been on our table since we got onto the board,” Larson said. “But taking our proposal off the table is like negotiating against ourselves.”
She said the board already knows the department needs more staff. Officials seek to add a lifestyle specialist, a health care services oversight specialist and a community education and outreach specialist. The department also wants to upgrade the office clerk from part time to full time.
“Our ultimate goal is to grow this so that we can do what the law says we’re supposed to do: protect and improve the health of our jurisdiction,” she said. “Right now, we know that we have some gaps.”
Currently, the health department has two of its four full-time positions filled, and Kloft announced recently that she would be departing in mid-August to start a public health doctoral program. The county also contracts with UnityPoint Visiting Nurse Association for medical and nursing services handled by eight full-time employees.
Board of Health Member Dr. Hendrik Schultz said more specialists on staff would better prepare the county for the next emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic. Schultz is an infectious disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans.
“If you have an airplane crash down and a disaster, and you find out your firefighters had a problem with logistics, with engines, with water, whatever, do you say, ‘Next time, we’ll try it the same way,’ or do you say, ‘Maybe we should get this fixed?’” he said.
Kloft and Board of Health Member Tom Bechen also presented data showing that Dubuque County allocates significantly less money to its Health Department per capita — $12.94 — than other counties of similar size or larger.
