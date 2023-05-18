Emma Blume
Emma Blume, 18, stands outside the public safety complex at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wis. on Wednesday. After taking several college classes while in high school, Blume is about to graduate with her associates degree in criminal justice.

 Grace Nieland

FENNIMORE, Wis. — Emma Blume worked on her first homicide case in sixth grade.

She was a student at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Dodgeville, Wis., and her science teacher brought in case files for a simulated crime meant to push students to put the skills they learned in class to the test.

