Emma Blume, 18, stands outside the public safety complex at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wis. on Wednesday. After taking several college classes while in high school, Blume is about to graduate with her associates degree in criminal justice.
FENNIMORE, Wis. — Emma Blume worked on her first homicide case in sixth grade.
She was a student at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Dodgeville, Wis., and her science teacher brought in case files for a simulated crime meant to push students to put the skills they learned in class to the test.
By the time the imaginary culprit was identified, Blume was hooked.
“I loved going through all the suspect names and the evidence to figure out who it was,” said Blume, now 18. “We did a case every year (in middle school), … and that’s honestly what got me into (law enforcement).”
Blume now serves as an officer with the Lancaster Police Department and will graduate this weekend with her associate degree in criminal justice-law enforcement from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. She is one of 408 graduates campuswide.
Blume started taking classes through Southwest Tech in high school, and by the time she graduated last spring she had already completed about half the criminal justice program. She decided to continue her education at the technical school and joined the law enforcement academy last July.
She graduated from the academy in November and shortly after took a position as an officer with the Lancaster department. She has worked since as both a full-time officer and a full-time student to complete her final semester of schooling.
Criminal justice instructor Tom Kretschman said it’s rare to have a student complete the law enforcement program at Blume’s age. He described her as a tenacious and open-minded student, qualities he believes will serve her well in the law enforcement field.
“She very much has that service mindset where she looks at public service as an opportunity to help others,” he said. “From (this time last year) to now, she’s shown tremendous growth, both personally and professionally.”
Blume moved to Lancaster to be closer to the community she serves and said she’s received a warm welcome since joining the force.
In her five months on the job, Blume said she’s already used many of the skills from her criminal justice classes — from dusting for fingerprints to determining if someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
In the future, Blume said she’d like to become a K9 officer and help solve major crimes, but for now she’s content to walk the stage this weekend and get back to work.
“I’m hoping now that I’m not in school my hours can regulate, and I can get into investigating some of the bigger crimes,” she said. “I just really want to help keep the community safe.”
