DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Potosi woman was severely injured in a head-on crash with a semi Friday morning near Dickeyville.
Samantha Klein, 29, was driving north on U.S. 61 near Indian Creek Road just before 1 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Klein’s vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer driven by Kallen Faas, 29, of La Crosse. The release said Klein had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.