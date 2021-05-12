A portion of a Dubuque skate park will be closed for repairs this week.
Part of Flora Skate Park, 1805 Flora Park Drive, will be closed today through Friday, May 14, for concrete repairs, according to a press release.
Visitors can still use open areas of the skate park while repairs are ongoing.
City Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said workers are making minor repairs to address a little cracking and concrete separation.
He said the contractor that built the park has a two-year maintenance bond and is responsible for maintenance needs, so the city will not incur any costs for the repairs.
“It’s just general maintenance that, because we had a maintenance bond, they’re still on the hook to fix general maintenance things like that,” he said.