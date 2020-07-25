MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Pat Veach was hoping the bridge near his home would be fixed soon, but those hopes went up in a cloud of dust recently.
Last week, the bridge on 188th Street collapsed.
It had been closed since March. Without it, Veach has to travel an extra 10 miles to reach one of his farms that lies on the other side of it.
“It’s unfortunate for me,” he said. “We used to use that bridge all of the time.”
Jackson County officials were aware the bridge was in poor condition. In March, it was closed after an inspection revealed it to be unsafe to cross, but it wasn’t anticipated that the structure would collapse.
“We knew it needed to have some work done,” said County Supervisor Jack Willey. “It’s unfortunate because now instead of fixing it, we are going to need to replace it.”
Maintaining the 250 bridges in the county can be challenging and expensive work. With the most recent incident, county officials plan to work ahead to fix more bridges before they can enter a similar state to the one on 188th Street.
“We’re going to try to see what we can do in addressing this,” said County Supervisor Mike Steines. “We’ll see what we can do to be a little more aggressive.”
On average, the county puts forth funds to address two bridges per year. Along with repairs, the bridges also require upgrades in order to increase their weight limits.
Now, county officials also must look to completely replace the bridge on 188th Street, which Willey said could cost up to $1 million. Steines said the bridge is currently a top priority for the county, and he expects construction on the new structure could begin in early summer 2021.
That bridge is not the only one needing attention. Willey said last week another bridge in the county was damaged by a garbage truck.
However, county officials hope to designate some additional bridges to be updated this year, though which ones have not yet been determined.
“We are looking at possibly adding a couple more,” Willey said. “The county engineer will come back with some suggestions.”
However, funding remains a challenge. Willey estimates that repairing each bridge can cost about $50,000 on average.
Steines said the county will explore alternative funding measures in order to address the extra bridges this year.
“We’re looking at other options,” Steines said. “Maybe we can address a few smaller projects if we get something like grant funding.”
That is good news for residents like Veach, though, for now, he will have to continue taking the detour to get to his farm.
“I go there pretty regularly,” Veach said. “I’m looking forward to the bridge getting fixed.”