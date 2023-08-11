Just in time for the upcoming school year, students at Dubuque’s many colleges will be able to ride city buses for free.
The new policy unanimously approved by Dubuque City Council this week will allow students who present a valid college ID to bypass the $1.50 per-ride fare currently charged by The Jule. The policy will apply to students of all colleges in the city — Loras College, University of Dubuque, Clarke University, Emmaus Bible College, Wartburg Seminary, Northeast Iowa Community College and Capri College.
Jodi Johnson, transit operations supervisor for The Jule, said the policy was proposed after local college officials said the free bus fares will help students, many of whom come from out of town and have no personal mode of transportation.
“We would like to have them make better use of our infrastructure and get around in the city easier,” Johnson said.
In the city’s previous fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2022, to June 30, a total of 943 riders were picked up from college bus stops in the city, amounting to $1,414 in revenue. The city plans on covering any lost revenue from the new policy through increased Federal Transit Authority funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Johnson said students eventually will need to use The Jule’s mobile app or obtain a college student pass at Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center, 950 Elm St., in order to continue riding city buses for free.
She anticipates the passes will become available in mid-September.
Local college officials praised the new city policy, saying it will encourage students to continue working and living in the city after they graduate.
“We’re always having conversations with the city and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. on how we build that relationship with our college students so their experience in Dubuque is positive,” said Arthur Sunleaf, vice president for student development and dean of students at Loras College. “This is a great decision by the city.”
The Jule previously offered a free late-night bus route service for college students from 2012 to 2019. The Nightrider program was funded through a partnership with Loras, Clarke and UD and spurred the creation of a special 9 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. route during the college school year. However, the program eventually was disbanded.
The new policy will not revive the late-night bus route, but students will be able to ride on any other daytime route, which run from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on weekends.
Jeffrey Bullock, president of University of Dubuque, said the new program will allow college students not only to get to school easier, but also to work in the community as they attend college.
“This will allow them to do jobs and internships,” he said. “It will be very important for students who do not have access to transportation.”
Representatives from both Loras and UD said students will be informed of the new free bus ride policy when they arrive on campus in the coming weeks.
Prior to approving the policy this week, Dubuque City Council members offered their widespread support for making bus rides free for the college students.
“We should do everything we can to make our college students feel like Dubuque is their home,” said City Council Member Laura Roussell. “They will be our future leaders, and we want them to stay in our community, and this is just another thing we can do for them.”
At one point during the meeting, City Council Member Ric Jones asked if the city’s public transportation system could be made free for everyone.
“Could we ever afford to eliminate all fare?,” Jones asked.
“My answer to that would be: We don’t know,” answered City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “I don’t think the answer is an absolute no.”