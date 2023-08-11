College students to receive free bus service
The City of Dubuque’s Jule bus service will offer free bus rides to students attending any of Dubuque’s colleges this school year.

 Jessica Reilly

Just in time for the upcoming school year, students at Dubuque’s many colleges will be able to ride city buses for free.

The new policy unanimously approved by Dubuque City Council this week will allow students who present a valid college ID to bypass the $1.50 per-ride fare currently charged by The Jule. The policy will apply to students of all colleges in the city — Loras College, University of Dubuque, Clarke University, Emmaus Bible College, Wartburg Seminary, Northeast Iowa Community College and Capri College.

