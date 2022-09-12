State-level charges have been dismissed for a man that police said held a driver at gunpoint and forced her to lead a high-speed chase in Dubuque.
Kayne R. Donath, 22, was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with third-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts with a firearm and control of a firearm by a felon.
Now, Donath faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident, according to the motion for dismissal from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office.
“(Donath) was indicted on federal charges as a result of the same circumstances involved in this case,” the motion states.
State court documents report that Dubuque police pulled over a vehicle for traffic and equipment violations at about 3:15 a.m. June 2 in the alley west of the 1500 block of Main St.
Jade D. Harris, 23, of Hanover, Ill., was driving, with Donath as a front-seat passenger. Officers informed Donath that he had an outstanding arrest warrant charging being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.
“Donath then reached over and began to pull down on the gear selector of the vehicle,” and the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed, according to documents.
The pursuit ended when Harris stopped in the area of East 16th and Washington streets and Donath fled on foot. He was arrested soon after.
Documents state that Harris was “visibly shaken up” and “she was speaking fast, crying and shaking.”
Harris reported that Donath told her to not unlock the doors of the vehicle or he would shoot her. Donath also threatened to shoot Harris if she refused to drive away from the traffic stop and threatened her to get her to drive faster during the pursuit.
“Harris stated that Donath kept ... pulling out a gun from his waistband during the pursuit and displaying it,” documents state.
Police found the handgun in the alley west of the 1500 block of Jackson Street. It had a round loaded in the chamber.
Federal court documents state that Donath previously was convicted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in December 2017 of felony interference with official acts while using or displaying a dangerous weapon. Donath pulled out a pocketknife while being chased by a police officer trying to serve an arrest warrant for assault.