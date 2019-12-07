ASBURY, Iowa — What began as one wish from one little girl grew into a gathering of more than 500 people in Asbury Park on Friday night at the inaugural tree-lighting and holiday kickoff event.
Eleanor Johnson, 8, helped Santa Claus plug in the newly planted Christmas tree surrounded by hundreds of friends, family and many neighbors.
“It’s bringing our community together, just like I wrote,” she said, beaming through the cold.
Eleanor can take credit for the tree-lighting ceremony. After all, it was her Christmas wish that brought it to life.
One day earlier this year, Annie Johnson came home to find a letter that her daughter had written. The handwritten note made the case for a tree-lighting ceremony in the small Dubuque County community.
Annie Johnson said that when she passed the letter on to City of Asbury officials, she never dreamed it would become the show it was. For that, she thanked the city.
“They just did it,” she said. “We thought they would expect us to do some of it, but they didn’t.”
City Parks and Recreation Director Kayla Morrison, who acted as emcee Friday night, said the letter came across her desk in mid-October. She took it to members of the Parks and Recreation Board in November and they dove in.
“It’s a really good wish,” Morrison said. “You can’t go wrong with a good wish. We do lots of events in the summer, but not in the winter, where everyone comes together.”
Board Member Ken Resch said the kids were already head-over-heels for the celebration.
“Part of the power of this is with the kids bringing their ornaments,” he said. “Just listening to the kids, as I was handing out hooks, they feel very much a part of this. They’re waiting for the lights to come on to try and find their ornament.”
Many of those kids swarmed Eleanor after she helped light the tree, shouting “You’re famous!” and posing with her for pictures.
Alicia Ellerbeck, a neighbor of the Johnsons, brought her two sons to the event and was thrilled.
“It’s a big surprise that the city did all this and (had) a really big turnout, which is so great,” she said.
Asbury Mayor Jim Adams said the city likely will “need a bigger tree next year.”
Luckily, the Christmas tree is now a fixture of Asbury Park.