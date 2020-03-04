ZWINGLE, Iowa — Authorities reported using a stun gun to apprehend a Dubuque man armed with scissors barricaded in a bathroom Monday.
Damien L. Hunt, 36, of 511 Garfield Ave., No. 201, was arrested at a residence in Jackson County near Zwingle on a warrant charging violation of parole, according to information obtained Tuesday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The report said law enforcement was called at about 9:30 a.m. Monday by Hunt’s mother, Selina Marshall, that he “was having an episode” at her residence.
The report said law enforcement were aware of the warrant for Hunt’s arrest and that Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann and Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder were accompanied by members of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department “since Mr. Hunt has a history of violence.”
When law enforcement entered the home, Hunt “barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom” with a pair of scissors, the report states. After several unsuccessful attempts to get Hunt to exit, deputies “forcefully entered the bathroom” and a Dubuque County deputy used a stun gun to help apprehend Hunt.
Hunt was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Dubuque County Jail.