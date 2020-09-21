The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency will resume collecting household hazardous wastes and electronics from residents of Dubuque and Delaware counties on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting dmaswa.org/household-hazardous-materials-collection-event or calling 563-589-4354, according to a press release.
Residents will be required to unload all items without assistance from staff and face coverings will be required.
Acceptable household hazardous items include household cleaners, motor oil and filters, residential fertilizers, aerosol cans, antifreeze, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based and latex paint and ink cartridges
Acceptable electronics items include televisions and monitors, stereo equipment game consoles and tablets and smartphones.