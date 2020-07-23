CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Village of Cassville seeks a resident to fill a gap on its Board of Trustees following the resignation of Don Harbaugh.
The volunteer would serve the remainder of the term, which runs through April 19.
People would wish to be considered should submit a letter of interest and relevant experience by Aug. 5 to cassvlg@tds.net or by mail to Village of Cassville, 100 W. Amelia St., P.O. Box 171, Cassville, WI 53806.
The village board will review applications at its Aug. 10 meeting.
For more information, call 608-725-5180.