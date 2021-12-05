Although it lives at the top of the food chain in the tri-state area, coyotes’ greatest threat comes from another omnivore.
Humans.
Researchers working in southwest Wisconsin have found that the survival of coyotes in Grant, Iowa and Dane counties from one year to the next is the equivalent of a coin flip.
“We definitely expected going in that human-caused mortality from either trapping or hunting or car kills would be the most common,” said deer research scientist Daniel Storm. “But it was just the degree of it that was the most unexpected.”
The southwest Wisconsin research is one component of a larger study of the impact of chronic wasting disease and its spread through Wisconsin’s deer herd, along with the influences of predation and hunting on the deer population.
After the study began in 2016, scientists spent four years collaring 1,249 deer, coyotes and bobcats. Once released, the collars transmit GPS coordinates multiple times per day, which researchers use to track animals’ movements or determine whether they have died.
Forty-six of 68 tracked coyotes have died. Their annual mortality rate is about 50%.
Thirty-five deaths were caused by hunters, one by a poacher, five by car collisions, two by injuries, one by disease and two from unknown sources.
Mortality increased in the fall and winter, when hunting and trapping most often occur.
Additionally, younger coyotes disperse from their mothers in late fall in search of their own territory, increasing the odds they will encounter a hunter or an automobile.
Consequently, the coyote population is young, with the majority of those killed being less than 3 years old. The canines can live up to 15 years in captivity.
Despite the threat humans represent, the species still thrives in the tri-state area, said Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation naturalist Kenny Slocum, who was not involved in the study.
That results, in part, from the canines’ adaptability to a multitude of habitats and food sources and ability to adjust their birthrate to local conditions.
“They are the only major predator to have expanded their population in the last 200 years or so,” he said.
Coyotes also lack competition from other species that no longer occupy the region, including bears, wolves and mountain lions.
Unfortunately, people tend to perceive their presence as a problem, Slocum said, when predators are actually “desperately needed.”
They help control the region’s deer herd, the population of which has grown following the decimation of other predator species.