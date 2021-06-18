GRATIOT, Wis. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lafayette County.
Amanda L. Scott-Groom, 36, of Mineral Point, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday on Wisconsin 11 in the Village of Gratiot. A press release states that Scott-Groom was eastbound when her vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Devin A. Nobiling, 18, of Antioch, Ill.
Authorities are investigating the crash.