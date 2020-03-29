A flood warning is in effect for the Mississippi River at Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa.
The National Weather Service reports that the river stood at 16.31 feet today at the Dubuque railroad bridge. Flood stage is 17 feet.
The current forecast calls for the river to rise above flood stage Wednesday, April 1, and rise to at least 18.5 feet by April 5.
At 18 feet, water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque Flats levee, according to the weather service.
The river is expected to rise to 16.3 feet in Bellevue by Saturday, April 4. Flood stage is 17 feet.