A Dubuque man was arrested Wednesday after police said he ran at a resident with a knife.
James M. Hammerand, 33, of 444 Angella St., No. 8, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 13th Street and Central Avenue on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a vehicle and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Jeffrey D. Hess, 35, of 675 Needham Place, saw Hammerand grab the door handle of Hess’s vehicle and try to open it. Hess exited his residence and told Hammerand to stop.
Hammerand, with a knife in his hand, then ran at Hess, who fled because he was “in fear he was going to be stabbed,” according to documents.
Using traffic cameras, police located the vehicle in which Hammerand was a passenger and arrested him. Documents state that he told police that he was holding a “metal pencil object” at the time of the incident, not a knife, though police took a knife from him.