MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Officials have begun collecting public input regarding the future of the old Jackson County Regional Health Center building and site.
Hospital officials on Wednesday held a public-input session at the hospital to discuss how the building could be used after it is no longer needed. A new $37 million hospital facility is being built in Maquoketa and should be finished in December.
Curt Coleman, president of Jackson County Regional Health Center, said hospital officials are determined to ascertain what the community believes is the best use of the site.
“We need to begin the process of dialogue and planning for how we will reuse this facility,” Coleman said. “We want to do this in the light of day so people can be part of it and feel like they are part of it.”
Coleman said hospital officials are open to hearing resident desires to reuse the hospital building, but he added that many sections of the hospital are aged and deteriorated and would require extensive renovations.
“Not much of the hospital can be split up without some significant investment,” he said. “A lot of it truly has outlived most of its useful life.”
The event’s 40 attendees were asked to offer their thoughts on three aspects of the site: how it should be used, what should happen to the existing buildings and what site amenities should be added.
Attendees generally agreed that the existing buildings cannot be reused without significant investment, and the construction of new buildings likely would be required.
“Everyone knows you are not going to reuse these buildings,” said Maquoketa resident Alan Connolly. “It’s just not cost-effective.”
Several ideas for how the site could be used were offered throughout the meeting, including affordable apartment housing, a community center, park space and single- and multi-family housing.
Maquoketa resident Ralph Saunders said that he believes the site should be used to construct low-cost apartment housing that would draw a younger workforce.
“We need something cheaper than pocket housing,” Saunders said. “We could even have dorm-style housing. We need something that people can afford.”
Coleman said he hopes to have a plan for the future of the site ready by fall, but he said no official timeline has been established.