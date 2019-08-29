GALENA, Ill. — Every year, monarch butterflies make their spring pilgrimage to the Midwestern states.
Residents in the tri-state area still can spot the orange-and-black insects fluttering around before they depart in October for their yearly migration back to Mexico.
During the past decade, the number of monarchs has declined. But a statewide effort in Illinois is looking to bring the population back.
“Illinois is a really important state for the monarch migration,” said Lyndsey Ramsey, associate director of natural and environmental resources at the Illinois Farm Bureau. “We play a crucial role, and we have a very large goal to put more habitat on the ground.”
Ramsey is a committee member of the Illinois Monarch Project, a statewide initiative to expand monarch habitat by planting 150 million milkweed stems by 2038. The project also will encourage residential planting of milkweed.
Milkweed is a crucial food source for monarch butterflies at the larval stage. The decline in milkweed plants in the state has contributed to falling monarch population numbers.
In 1997, the number of monarchs had reached as high as 682 million. But by 2016, that figure had fallen to 150 million, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
Ramsey said the proliferation of pesticides and insecticides and climate change have contributed to the decline.
Monarch butterfly population numbers recently have started to increase again. Total area occupied by monarch colonies in Mexico increased from 2.48 hectares in 2018 to 6.05 hectares in 2019, according to Monarchwatch.org.
However, work still remains to bring those numbers up to where they were in the 1990s. Residents and groups in Jo Daviess County are working to do their part.
Steve Barg, executive director of Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said his organization has been installing monarch habitats at places like Gateway Park in Galena.
Since 2015, about 115 acres of prairie habitat — all of which is habitable for monarchs — at four Jo Daviess County natural preserves has been restored. JDCF also has distributed 10,000 milkweed plants to local landowners.
“Prairie habitat is good monarch habitat,” Barg said. “We know it’s important to help nurture this species.”
Trisha and Mark Wollam own 3.5 acres just north of Galena that they are restoring to natural prairie.
“We want to create a space for a lot of different pollinators, including monarchs,” Mark Wollam said. “It’s something we have been interested in.”
Ramsey said many residents should see the impact of the Illinois Monarch Project throughout the state. The Illinois Department of Transportation already has changed its mowing policies to accommodate butterflies that are residing in Illinois in the fall.