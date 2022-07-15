A Dubuque nonprofit is raising funds in hopes of purchasing a recently closed school building, according to city documents.
Dubuque Dream Center intends to apply for up to $3 million in state grant funding to offer up a bid to purchase of the Fulton Elementary School building to expand programming.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday, July 18, are expected to vote on whether to allocate $300,000 to the Dream Center to provide a required 10% match for the center's state grant application.
Fulton Elementary School closed at the end of the school year, after Dubuque Community Schools officials cited falling enrollment at the school amid concerns about lower-than-desired state aid increases and a declining unspent balance. A recent appraisal valued the Fulton property at $890,000.
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday are expected to vote on starting to accepting bids for the purchase of the Fulton building, as well as the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The bids will be open for 30 days.
In a memo to City Council members, City Manager Mike Van Milligen wrote that the Dubuque Dream Center will apply for up to $3 million in funding through Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' recently created Nonprofit Innovation Fund, a $20 million competitive grant program for local nonprofit initiatives.
In his memo, Van Milligen recommended the City Council approve offering the 10% funding match required for the grant application, stating that expanding the Dream Center's operations will directly benefit many Dubuque residents. The money for the city's match would come from the its Greater Downtown Urban Renewal District fund.
"The Dream Center is providing meaningful assistance to traditionally marginalized and disenfranchised low-income Dubuque residents," Van Milligen wrote.
Dream Center officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Van Milligen's memo states that if Dream Center officials are unsuccessful in acquiring Fulton Elementary School, or if they acquire the building and later change its use, then the nonprofit would be required to pay the city back the $300,000 it allocated for the project.
