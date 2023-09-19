Several days after it happened, I still can’t comprehend the most layered lucid dream I’ve ever had. Rod Serling would have been impressed.
But more on that later.
Lucid dreams are when we realize we’re dreaming. Sometimes, we take advantage of them. Other times, they’re scary.
Recommended for you
I am one of an estimated 23% of people who have lucid dreams approximately once a month. A little more than half of the population has had at least one, while 1% have them several times a week.
Experts suggest several ways to add more lucid dreams to your evenings. Reality testing is one I might try.
You perform tests throughout the day that differentiate sleep and reality, such as looking in a mirror or touching things to see that they are solid. The idea is, you will likewise do that while sleeping to see if you’re dreaming.
The first time I remember taking advantage of one was about 20 years ago while dreaming that I had just won a weird wrestling match in the UNI-Dome. Walking off the mat amid a crazy circus-like environment, I realized it had to be a dream. I was so exhilarated, I decided to float to the top of the dome.
Man, that was fun.
Since then, although it doesn’t always happen, I’ve flown countless times in my sleep.
Sometimes it’s out of third-story windows, occasionally up into the clouds but most often, it’s low to the ground in a floating sensation after telling others in my dream that I can fly.
Awareness has come in handy for me during potential nightmares. I’ve often dreamt about scary tornadoes, usually during stressful times in my life. Sometimes, when there are dozens of them on the horizon, I tell myself that it’s not possible, so it must be a dream, and I wake up.
In other lucid dreams, I unsuccessfully try to convince people around me that we’re in one. They never believe me, including during the layered one that happened to me recently.
I was inside an office building, apparently at work. I left for a break to go outside and tried to hitch a ride on a strange three-person motorcycle to go somewhere with two other people
I held onto a metal bar while supporting myself with my feet on a bumper, until my hands hurt too much and I fell off.
I then found myself near an arena for a flea market of some kind and realized I had to get back to work. When I asked my high school friend, Eric, how to get a taxi, I noticed my billfold wasn’t in my front pants pocket.
After a moment of panic, I suddenly knew I was dreaming. I told Eric, but he didn’t believe me. So, I provided proof by leaping into the air and doing a slow-motion back-flip. He and others marveled as I also started doing short stints of flying.
I told them to try and that’s when I woke up ...
Only to be in the company of Eric and the others on a totally different street — in another dream. Thinking I really was awake, I told them that it was the first time that I had awakened from a lucid dream, next to the people from that lucid dream so that I could tell them about it.
They didn’t seem too impressed. Suddenly, Eric and I both felt very tired and lay down on a huge bed, facing away from each other, to get some rest. That’s when I woke up again for real ... I think. It was about 5 a.m.
I got out of bed to write down what happened and, for some reason, couldn’t fall back to sleep. I’m glad. Who knows where I would have ended up?
The Twilight Zone?