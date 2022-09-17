The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Ryan M. Freiburger, 32, of 1913 Stafford St., was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Thursday at 1635 White St. on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Freiburger failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 10.
  • Shawn P. O’Brien, 24, of 2613 University Ave., reported the theft of $1,080 worth of items from a vehicle parked at his residence between about 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.
  • Robert J. Lewis, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Thomas Place on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Lewis assaulted James R. Spark, 49, of 980 Thomas Place.
  • James B. Lang, 80, of 2010 Stafford St., was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Lang assaulted Judy K. Lang, 79, of the same address.
  • Scales Mound Packet Co., of Scales Mound, Ill., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 11 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Third Street.

Tags

Recommended for you