The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Ryan M. Freiburger, 32, of 1913 Stafford St., was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Thursday at 1635 White St. on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Freiburger failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 10.
Shawn P. O’Brien, 24, of 2613 University Ave., reported the theft of $1,080 worth of items from a vehicle parked at his residence between about 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.
Robert J. Lewis, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Thomas Place on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Lewis assaulted James R. Spark, 49, of 980 Thomas Place.
James B. Lang, 80, of 2010 Stafford St., was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Lang assaulted Judy K. Lang, 79, of the same address.
Scales Mound Packet Co., of Scales Mound, Ill., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 11 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $1,500 from a vehicle between Sept. 7 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Kerper Boulevard.