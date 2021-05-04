Police said a driver was injured Sunday in Dubuque when he fell asleep and crashed
Hanidin Kemram, 19, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Valley View and Carter roads. The report states that Kemram was northbound on Carter when he fell asleep at the wheel. He crashed into a parked vehicle.
Kemram was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.