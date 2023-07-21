As a longtime resident of Dubuque, Antonio Mouzon has seen the recent challenges faced by the city’s Multicultural Family Center.
From the frequent departures of new directors to complaints from former employees over how the center is managed, Mouzon said he has tracked news of the facility with great interest.
But now, as the new executive director of the center, Mouzon said he has a plan to get it back on track and bring it to its full potential.
“I’m pretty confident in my skills in relation to the core team we have here,” he said. “We can address those concerns and create a better MFC for all.”
Mouzon started his new position at the helm of the MFC this week, succeeding Umaru Balde, who resigned after holding the position for less than a year.
Balde himself succeeded Jacqueline Hunter, who resigned as director in July 2021 after serving in the role for three years. All told, since 2012, the MFC has had six different directors and at least two acting directors, prior to Mouzon.
While both of the two previous directors came from out of town to assume their roles, Mouzon has lived in Dubuque since 2006.
In that time, he has taken on a multitude of roles, including as an adjunct professor and instructor of personal empowerment for University of Dubuque, a public speaker and the owner of a health and wellness business.
Mouzon said his career always has been geared toward work that promotes inclusion, equity and creation of safe spaces for everyone, ideals he believes are reflective of the mission of the MFC.
“When I think about my life and what this role requires, it just felt right,” Mouzon said. “I really just felt like I was called to be in this space.”
Mouzon holds a bachelor’s degree in health and wellness and a master’s degree in communications, both from University of Dubuque. He also is working on completing his doctoral degree in higher education from Azusa Pacific University.
Stepping into his new role with the MFC, Mouzon said he has two main objectives for the facility.
First, he wants improve the “infrastructure” of the facility by fostering a group of staff members committed to the center’s success and who set high expectations for the center.
Part of those efforts will include addressing issues brought to light by former MFC staff members during a Dubuque City Council budget meeting earlier this year. The former staffers claimed the facility was understaffed.
Mouzon also intends to expand programming at the center, ensuring it offers something to residents of all age groups.
“We can focus on all age groups, on all faith-based backgrounds, on all fronts within the identities that make up our community,” Mouzon said. “I want to maximize the space and resources that we have.”
He said he intends to accomplish this partly through a renewed effort to recruit volunteers for the center. He hopes eventually to make volunteers a major component of programming at the facility.
“I am really going to get people in here to share their dreams and visions and ideas as long as it aligns with the mission of empowering others,” Mouzon said.
A native of the Jamaica neighborhood in Queens, N.Y., Mouzon said his stepfather’s military career required the family to move often, forcing him to learn how to develop strong relationships with others quickly.
As a teenager, Mouzon spent three years living in Germany, where he said he was exposed to a variety of cultures.
When he was 17 years old, he moved to Iowa to begin attending University of Dubuque.
Jason Weston, president of the Multicultural Family Center board of directors, said he believes Mouzon’s experience makes him the right fit to lead the center.
“We thought he would bring strong collaboration between the community, the city and the nonprofit board,” Weston said. “He has a welcoming aura that he will bring to the MFC.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he believes Mouzon can help the city steer the MFC back in the right direction.
“I’m looking forward to the discussion on how we can find what improvements can be made so we can have the best staffing situation and make sure the services are where are want them to be,” he said.