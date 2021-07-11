CANTON, Iowa — Authorities are investigating human remains discovered in eastern Jones County earlier this month.
The remains were first discovered July 3 by individuals who were floating on the Maquoketa River just south of Canton near 15th Avenue, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities confirmed that the findings were human remains and conducted an investigation at the scene. The sheriff’s department searched the river with the help of other agencies over multiple days and found additional remains.
The release states that the Jones County medical examiner is investigating and has not identified the remains. However, authorities also noted that the area was south of the last known location of Justin D. Chambers, who went missing in November.
Chambers was last known to be staying in the Wildwood Acres Association campground on the Maquoketa River north of Canton. Authorities searched the area after he went missing but eventually halted their efforts because of inclement weather and “lack of information regarding his potential location,” the release states.