Police said a teen used a stolen handgun to rob a convenience store cashier at gunpoint Sunday.
Tyshaun D. McKinney, 16, of 2512 Central Ave., was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on an adult charge of first-degree robbery.
Court documents obtained today state that police responded at 3:58 p.m. Sunday to Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., after an armed robbery was reported.
Cashier Donna J. Brown, 42, said a person who was later identified as McKinney “walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, pointed the gun at Brown and said, ‘Give me all the cash,’” according to documents.
McKinney then grabbed Brown on the left shoulder and forced her toward the register, police reported. Brown emptied the register with the cash and put it inside a plastic bag.
McKinney forced Brown to walk into the store’s back room and then left the store with the money, according to the court documents.
Responding officers reviewed store security camera footage. They reported that it showed McKinney pulling a semi-automatic handgun out from his sweatshirt pocket and pointing it at Brown. He then placed the gun to the back of Brown’s head and pushed her toward the register.
Court documents state that McKinney was given $306.54 from the cash register.
Traffic camera footage tracked McKinney traveling south on White Street on a black bicycle. The footage shows him entering the rear of 1470 Central Ave., where officers found his bicycle. McKinney was arrested after exiting the residence.
Investigators executing search warrants at two apartments at 1470 Central reported finding the clothing that McKinney wore during the robbery, money and the handgun.
The gun had been reported stolen on July 25 in Dubuque County.