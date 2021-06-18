PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- An annual free, outdoor day of music will return in Platteville on the summer solstice on Monday, June 21.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., events will occur citywide. This marks Platteville’s sixth year participating in the international celebration, according to a press release.
Highlights include a COVID-19 remembrance ceremony at noon at Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St.; harmonica lessons at 3 p.m. at Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage, 460 W. Madison St., along with tours of the historic home at 3, 4 and 5 p.m.; and a Percussion Petting Zoo at 2 p.m. at City Park.
A full schedule can be viewed at www.bit.ly/3zqVj8v.