Southwest Wisconsin economic development and educational entities will host the 14th annual Business and Education Summit this week.
The free event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, will feature talks on manufacturing, workforce development, apprenticeships and community collaboration, according to a press release.
The summit will be held in the Lenz Center at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, 1800 Bronson Boulevard in Fennimore.
To register, visit www.bit.ly/2BsqNhE.
For more information, contact the Fennimore Chamber and Economic Development office at 608-822-3599 or promo@fennimore.com.