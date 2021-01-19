Farming groups in Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin are the recipients of funds intended to support farming conservation efforts.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently awarded the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance $30,000 and the Uplands Watershed Group $13,000, according to a press release.
The Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants are intended to promote the adoption of conservation practices such as the planting of cover crops and farmer-to-farmer education programs and public outreach.
This is the sixth year the state has distributed funding, which also supports water-quality testing and monitoring tailored to local watersheds.