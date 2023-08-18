Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A program allowing Dubuque Community Schools students to use their student IDs to check out public library materials will continue during the upcoming school year.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Dubuque County Library District announced in a news release the continuation of the school-library partnership, known as the Public Library Student Access Program.
The program began last year and allows students in sixth grade through high school to use their school ID to check out library materials and access a variety of digital resources.
Students living in Dubuque can access resources at Carnegie-Stout while those living in Asbury or in an unincorporated part of the county can use Dubuque County Library District.
Parents who do not wish for their student to participate in the program may opt-out.
Student instructions and resources for Carnegie-Stout are available at carnegiestout.org/schoolpubliclibrarycard. Instructions and resources for the Dubuque County Library District are available at dubcolib.org/schoolpubliclibrarycard.
