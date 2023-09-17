CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade residents soon will be able to let their canine companions run around at the new Cascade Dog Park.
The public desire for the park was one of the many findings from the 2019 Heart and Soul Visioning Process.
The city is working on figuring out the best location for the park on existing city-owned land. While city leaders previously discussed locating it at the old wastewater site, the plans were changed after they learned the land was located in the floodplain and no new fencing would be allowed. Additionally, the land has a lot of concrete in the base of the already-fenced-in area, which is not conducive to growing grass.
While the location still is being determined, the city plans to begin park construction in mid-October with fence installation.
“The fence should be completed by late October,” City Administrator Lisa Kotter said. “There is a Boy Scout, Andrew Kaalberg, who is going to build a picnic table with a roof. That will likely happen in the spring. We also hope to plant trees this fall and install benches and other amenities in either the fall or spring.”
Kotter said residents want a dog park as a place to exercise dogs and have fun with other dog owners, creating healthier dogs and another green space for people. The park is expected to cost $30,000 for the fence, park benches, three trees, play equipment and a water spigot for dog water.
To cover part of the cost, Kotter applied for $20,000 from the Rural Enrichment Grant program. The program is part of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative and aims to support small quality-of-life projects in rural communities. To qualify, projects must be open to the public, contribute to vitality and engagement of the community and focus on “developing quality spaces for people to want to live, work, play and engage to support the vibrancy of Iowa’s rural places.”
The grant awards will be announced Oct. 15. If the city receives the grant, the project will be constructed at a cost of only $10,000 to the city. If the money is not granted, Kotter said officials will regroup with the Park Board and probably only erect the essential fencing.
“In order to have a dog park, all we really need is a fence,” said Hailey Rausch, member of the Heart and Soul Dog Park Committee. “All the extra things can come later or if we receive the grant. This should benefit many dog owners who live in smaller yards or apartment complexes as well. This space will allow dogs to get proper exercise and socialization in a safe place.”
Kotter said dog owners of any age will be welcome at the park and it might also be a quiet place for non-dog-owners.
