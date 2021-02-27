City of Dubuque officials are partnering with the federal government on a multi-million-dollar effort to cover a sanitary sewer main that runs alongside the Mississippi River.
The project will cover the exposed pipeline to ensure that it is not ruptured, which could lead to the spilling of wastewater into the river. The sanitary sewer main carries about 80% of the city’s daily average wastewater flow to the Water & Resource Recovery Center.
It was constructed in 1977, and about 180 feet of it is exposed after years of riverbank erosion.
City civil engineer Deron Muehring said city and federal officials worry about river barges, which often moor on the riverbank, colliding with the exposed pipeline and rupturing it as a result.
“It would be a huge environmental issue,” Muehring said. “We would effectively see 80% of the city’s wastewater enter the river. The river is pretty big, but having that much wastewater would not be a good thing.”
To prevent a potential environmental catastrophe, Muehring said, the city is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconstruct a 2-foot barrier between the river and the exposed sanitary sewer main, along with stabilizing about 3,000 feet of the main that runs along the main channel of the river.
Under the agreement, the federal government would cover about 65% of the cost, while the city would pay the remainder.
City documents state the project is estimated to cost $7.7 million, which would make the city’s portion about $2.7 million.
However, Jim Homann, project manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, anticipates that the cost will be less, depending on what method of stabilization is used.
“If we wanted, we could simply cover it with rock and riprap, but the intention is to have a 50-year lifespan on the project,” Homann said. “Right now, we’re at the phase of discussing if we should be doing something like that or something more expensive that will last longer.”
Homann said other methods of covering the exposed pipeline could include constructing a sheet pile barrier or concrete mat.
To determine the best method for stabilizing the sanitary sewer main, Homann said an engineering analysis of the project will be performed, which will cost $190,000. Dubuque City Council members voted this month to approve contributing $45,000 toward that cost, with the remainder covered by the federal government.
When the analysis is completed in the fall, Homann said, the Army Corps will have a more accurate estimate of the total project cost, which he guessed likely will be closer to $3 million. If that were the case, the City of Dubuque’s cost would be near $1 million.
Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.