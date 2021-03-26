U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, made two stops in Dubuque on Thursday to learn about local challenges and how additional funding could address them.
Hinson toured Lock and Dam No. 11 and Dubuque nonprofit Hills & Dales to discuss funding needs as part of a wider tour to meet with constituents in her district.
Hinson started her day in Dubuque at the lock and dam, where she spoke with officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the repairs and improvements needed for the infrastructure on the Mississippi River.
“We’re starting to fix things as much as they break,” said Tom Heinold, chief of operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District. “We’d like to be preventative instead of reactive.”
Heinold said the locks and dams within the Rock Island District require at least $1 billion in repairs and improvements, with Lock and Dam No. 11 needing more than $10 million in repairs.
Hinson, who serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, said she plans to advocate for the funding to improve the country’s infrastructure, including the locks and dams.
“I see infrastructure as a true economic development opportunity for our country,” she said. “When countries like China and Brazil are talking about how much they’re investing in their infrastructure, we have to be able to keep up to be globally competitive.”
The passage of a major infrastructure bill was discussed in Congress during the presidency of Donald Trump and is now in the spotlight again with the administration of President Joe Biden.
On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called for a once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment that would address a massive backlog in needed improvements for the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems, while also tackling climate change.
“Across the country, we face a trillion-dollar backlog of needed repairs and improvements, with hundreds of billions of dollars in good projects already in the pipeline,” Buttigieg said. “We see other countries pulling ahead of us, with consequences for strategic and economic competition. By some measures, China spends more on infrastructure every year than the U.S. and Europe combined.”
In Dubuque, Hinson also toured the Hills & Dales facility on Stoneman Road, where she was guided through the various services that the nonprofit organization provides for children and young adults with disabilities in the community.
CEO Marilyn Althoff said the organization has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, from securing personal protective equipment to ensuring staff and client safety. She said the organization still faces the high costs of maintaining competitive wages in order to attract employees.
“Right now, it’s very difficult,” Althoff said. “We’re competing now again with Walmart, McDonald’s.”
Hinson said she fully supports the services provided by Hills & Dales and has supported bills that provide for increased child care access.
She added that many child care and health care organizations would benefit from the removal of unnecessary federal regulations.
“What we’re looking at is, number one, how does overregulation drive up costs?” Hinson said. “So, we’re really trying to figure out, are there places where the regulation is not directly tied to the quality of care? I think we need to take a whole, systematic approach to figuring out what actually needs to be there for quality of care.”
Hinson said she intends to take the input gathered from the meetings to direct her legislative priorities in Congress.
“Getting out and hearing what people’s concerns are is a priority for me,” she said. “I am making decisions going forward on funding on how we make requests to departments that are going to oversee these places.”