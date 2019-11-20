Weaving the arts more fully into a community might require a revised view of artists.
That’s one of the messages Carl Atiya Swanson shared at Tuesday’s fourth annual City of Dubuque Arts & Business luncheon.
The luncheon drew 90 people to the Grand River Center, where Swanson detailed some of the ways his Minnesota-based organization, Springboard for the Arts, has used what he termed “creative people power” to incorporate artists within their communities.
“The way that we think about artists and collaboration is not just that artists are community members and that they are vital contributors just because of what they make, but because of the process of who they are and what they do and how they bring people together,” said Swanson, Springboard’s associate program director.
Swanson doesn’t see a schism between the arts and business communities, because the former are actually members of the latter.
“If an artist is trying to make a living, you are fundamentally a small business,” he said. “Business is about building customers and relationships, and that’s what artists do.”
Swanson’s definition of an artist as a business entity connected with Ali Levasseur. She is chairwoman of Dubuque’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission, president of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society and an artist herself.
“To be solely an artist, I needed to know how to sell my art,” Levasseur said. “You’ve got a creative mind, but you also need to be able to sell your work.”
Swanson sees an artist’s role as maintaining a community’s health by infusing a place with their creativity. Swanson’s organization links artists with projects — often on small scales such as within neighborhoods — that improve the quality of life within the broader community.
Proponents of local efforts to incorporate arts into business and the broader community shared some of their efforts at the luncheon.
Brad Pinchuk, president and CEO of Hirschbach Motor Lines, spoke about how graffiti-painted trailers among his firm’s fleet have helped recruit drivers to the fast-growing company.
“It’s become a huge part of our identity,” he said. “Drivers wanted to pull the painted trailers down the road.”
Pinchuk’s wife, Jillayne Pinchuk, is co-chairwoman of Dubuque’s annual Bluff Strokes Paint Out, an event in which artists paint outdoor scenes of the city. She spoke about how the work of the artists helped enhance the community.
“We got 60 artists from 14 different states to come to Dubuque and 59 artists sold paintings in Dubuque,” she said.
Jeff Mozena, president and CEO of Premier Bank, explained why 40% of the bank’s philanthropic efforts benefit arts and culture.
“We think it’s part of our corporate responsibility to invest back in Dubuque,” Mozena said. “I see art as a reflection of our community, and what makes Dubuque unique is reflected in the arts.”