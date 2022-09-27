Miller-Meeks, Bohannan trade barbs over abortion in 1st District debate

Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan, left, and Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks, running in Iowa’s First Congressional District, participate in a debate Monday on Iowa PBS. 

 Pool photo by Zachary Boyden-Holmes/Courtesy of Iowa PBS

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan exchanged heated comments during a debate Monday about what actions Congress should take on abortion and contraception.

The candidates also disagreed about energy policy and its role in inflation. Abortion and inflation have risen to top issues in the national general election campaign.

