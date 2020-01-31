Dubuque Catholic elementary school students shone a light on the many volunteers who make an impact on their campus Thursday.
During a Mass for St. Anthony Elementary School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, students handed out flowers to the people who offer their time in a litany of ways.
Afterward, students brought them downstairs to serve them doughnuts, coffee and orange juice.
“It was cool because we got to know them, and we got to help serve them,” said Quinn Mettille, a fourth grader at St. Anthony.
The celebration of volunteers is among many events being held around Holy Family Catholic Schools for National Catholic Schools Week. Students and staff use the week to recognize the distinctiveness of Catholic education and the people who support it.
“It’s a celebration of our families having the choice to choose an environment that’s Christ-centered,” Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said. “It’s in recognition that we do more than just the mind and the body, but also the spirit, so we’re thankful for that opportunity.”
Recognizing service
During the Mass on Thursday, the Rev. Steve Rosonke encouraged students to think about all people it takes to run a Catholic school — not just their teachers, but parents, parishioners, priests and other supporters.
“It takes a lot of not only love, but a lot of commitment,” he said.
Later in the service, several students — including Rylee Scarlino, Lucy Postma, Noah Schlosser and Ellianna Bellini — stood around St. Anthony Catholic Church and handed carnations to adults as their classmates recognized the services volunteers offer.
The four said they know a lot of people who volunteer around their school.
“They’re very nice,” said Ellianna, a third-grader at St. Anthony. “They like to help other people.”
St. Anthony fourth grader Luke Gregory has particularly noticed the efforts of volunteers recently.
St. Anthony’s English-based program will close at the end of the school year. Students and staff have been trying to make their last year their best ever, Luke said. That includes plenty of activities with which volunteers have been helping out.
“We’re trying to be the best kids ever for the last year,” Luke said. “We really want to help people, and (the volunteers) just like being with us.”
Many parents at St. Anthony and Our Lady of Guadalupe give their time and talents to support the elementary programs, third grade teacher Rose Oswald said.
“Without them, we couldn’t do a lot of the things we do,” she said.
Communicating value
This year marks Megan Knapp’s first celebrating Catholic Schools Week. The St. Anthony fourth grade teacher switched from public schools to Holy Family this year and said she appreciates distinctive qualities of Catholic education, such as the integration of faith into schools.
“I feel like there’s a lot more freedom in how you do things,” Knapp said.
Catholic school leaders seek to play up their distinctiveness in a landscape in which fewer students attend Catholic schools nationwide.
U.S. Catholic school enrollment fell about 19% from the 2007-2008 school year to the 2017-2018 school year, according to the National Catholic Educational Association.
Bormann noted that Catholic schools locally and broadly also face challenges from declining levels of church participation, as costs to educate continue to rise.
Holy Family leaders seek to partner with parishes to help them understand the importance of Catholic education and also to add value to what the system offers, Bormann said.
“The environment that our kids are being raised in is so rich with love and expectation and with a community of people who are involved and take part that it’s an incredible place for kids to be raised,” he said.
His goal in the coming years is to grow the number of kindergarten through 12th grade students in Holy Family to about 1,850. This fall, officials counted 1,637 students in those grades.
“It will be a lot of people working really hard, but we think that’s possible,” Bormann said.
Leaders in other Catholic schools likewise seek to position themselves for success despite some challenges.
Marcel Kielkucki, principal of Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, said his school’s position is unusual because some school districts in the region it serves are growing, while others are seeing declining enrollment.
“Our task is, how do we continue to provide a quality education for parents at an affordable price amidst all the other challenges that are out there today,” he said.
Beckman is in the midst of a strategic planning process in which school leaders are looking at aspects such as recruiting students, balancing affordability with funding needs and maintaining course offerings.
Kielkucki said the area is lucky to have good quality Catholic schools available.
“There’s a lot of places that don’t have these options available in a local setting, and (having them is) due to the foresight and the forethought of the folks that come before us and the continued support we receive,” he said.