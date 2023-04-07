A storm that the National Weather Service calls “possibly the worst April blizzard on record in Iowa” struck the Dubuque area 50 years ago.
The spring storm dumped a record 19.2 inches of snow on Dubuque from April 8 to April 10, 1973, paralyzing travel, closing stores and schools, canceling meetings and prompting emergency measures in several areas.
Early forecasts only predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow. But flakes continued to fall with increasing intensity. Winds of up to 50 mph were reported and snow drifts of up to 12 feet were reported in rural areas.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on some of the local emergency measures in its April 10, 1973, edition.
19.2 INCHES: EMERGENCY FORCES MATCH SNOW’S FURY
The Snow Monster probably thought he’d thoroughly choked all tri-state transportation, but he was trounced by some oft-forgotten emergency workers.
A helicopter dispatched from Elgin, Ill., airlifted Dr. Donald McFarlane, of Dubuque, to the Galena, Ill., hospital today so he could perform emergency surgery on a patient there.
And Red Cross officials summoned a National Guard helicopter to Cascade, Iowa, this noon to whisk a man to a Madison, Wis., hospital to receive kidney machine treatment before his 5 p.m. deadline.
And the Elgin copter, owned by the State Department of Transportation, gave Mrs. Rebecca Pierce, of Elizabeth, Ill., her first air flight this noon. She was taken to Freeport Community Hospital for a possible early childbirth.
Perhaps the most herculean group performance occurred in rural Grant County, Wis., where an emergency convoy barreled through 7-foot drifts last night to assist Mrs. Donna Hyer with the birth of a little girl.
A road grader and a pair of four-wheel drive trucks led the pack, followed by a tractor, four snowmobiles and a Bloomington Rescue Squad ambulance. Dr. Larry Johnson, of Lancaster, arrived later, transported by a county forest ranger and two sheriff’s deputies.
But 8-pound, 3-ounce Judith Ann wasn’t about to wait for any doctor, so rescue squad members assisted with the delivery about midnight. They later carried mother and daughter to Lancaster Memorial Hospital, where both were reported “doing beautifully” this morning.
Scores of calls flooded switchboards at the Dubuque Police Department and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
One woman, trapped in her automobile near Sheridan and Davis streets at 4:40 a.m. yesterday, solved her dilemma by blaring her car horn until help arrived.
Police, firemen, ambulance drivers and auxiliary police assisted dozens, including a youth who dislocated his shoulder at the Loras College swimming pool, an 86-year-old man who suffered a seizure at his downtown apartment, an elderly woman stranded outside her home, and a mother on Windsor Avenue in dire need of a specially prepared formula for her baby.
