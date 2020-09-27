August sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Eric F. Recker, 32; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 12; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Jessica L. Cunningham, 37; domestic assault; May 8; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Joey M. Keil, 38; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 19; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $855 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tasha L. Koppes, 29; interference with official acts causing bodily injury; April 29, 2017; 365-day jail sentence, with 305 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Matthew T. Lavalle, 33; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Levi J. Mills, 38; second-degree theft; May 8; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Levi J. Mills, 38; domestic assault causing injury; March 30; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Lesley A. Shepherd, 42; two counts of child endangerment; Aug. 1; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Evian A. Sykes, 27; domestic assault causing injury; Nov. 19, 2017; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Amber L. Wentz, 35; possession of a controlled substance; March 3; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Cory A. Bryson, 21; voluntary absence from custody; March 26; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Matthew J. Casey, 46; assault; March 8; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Tristan Dittrick, 19; voluntary absence from custody; March 15; 200-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Devonte Ellison, 26; voluntary absence from custody; July 28; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Derek L. Sanders, 19; voluntary absence from custody; April 21; 21-day jail sentence and $315 fine.