A new U.S. Census Bureau report shows that a sizable proportion of young adults in the tri-state area moved here from elsewhere and that they are more racially diverse than young adults who left.
However, this group was too small to replace the number of young adults who grew up in the tri-state area but left.
The study conducted by the Census Bureau’s Center for Economic Studies and Harvard University tracked where people born from 1984 to 1992 lived at age 16 and where they lived at 26. The report also shows where young adults who moved to an area came from.
The study compiled data by “commuting zones” — clusters of counties deemed to have shared history of workplace commutes. Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque and Allamakee counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois are in one zone. Lafayette, Crawford, Grant and Green counties in Wisconsin are in the Monroe zone. Jackson County and Clinton County are in the Clinton zone.
The new crowd
Of the young adults living in the Dubuque zone at age 26, 68% had grown up there. That rate was 67% in the Clinton zone and 66% in the Monroe zone.
About one-third of young adults in each zone moved there from elsewhere.
In the Dubuque zone, 4.1% of young adults living there at age 26 came from the Chicago zone — the largest group after young adults who already lived in the Dubuque zone at age 16. Other areas from which young adults came to Dubuque included the Monroe zone (2.9%); Clinton (2.4%); Rockford, Ill., (2.2%); Waterloo (2.2%); and Cedar Rapids (2.0%).
Nic Hockenberry, workforce programming director for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the organization has a five-year strategy to lure more young adults from some of those cities.
“That 26 to 36 cohort is prime for our marketing when it comes to our competitive advantages here, which are, we’re a great place to raise a family, we have great opportunities for professionals, ... we have a great quality of life, it’s safe here, and there are good schools,” he said.
Rachel Wall, who was born in 1985, is a social worker at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque. After a “nomadic upbringing” in her Army family, she arrived in Dubuque in 2003 to attend Loras College.
At Loras, she met her now-husband, who was from Dubuque, so she remained here to raise her two sons.
“We found pretty rewarding careers here,” Wall said. “I feel like Dubuque has been, for us, a great place to raise a family and to give my kids a chance to experience some diversity.”
Of young adults living in the Monroe zone at age 26, 34% moved there from another zone, mostly elsewhere in Wisconsin — 9% were from Madison, 3.2% were from Kenosha and 2.1% were from Milwaukee. Some also came from the Dubuque zone (3.3%), Rockford (2.9%) or Chicago (1.2%).
In the Clinton zone, 33% of people living there at age 26 moved there from elsewhere. 6.3% of people in that age group were from Rockford, the largest group. Another 2.6% were from Chicago. Otherwise, the young adults who moved into the zone did so mostly from elsewhere in Iowa.
Diversity
While the number of young adults moving into the tri-state area was less than the number of people leaving it, the opposite was true for people of color.
In the Dubuque zone, 53% of Black young adults who were there at 16 also were there when they were 26. However, those who grew up in the zone made up just 17% of Black young adults who lived in the Dubuque zone at 26, meaning 83% of people in that group moved into the area.
The same trend exists for Hispanic young adults and young adults of Asian descent. Of Hispanic young adults living in the Dubuque zone at 16, 50% stayed, and they made up 46% of those there at 26. For those of Asian descent, 43% living there at 16 stayed, and they made up 42% of those there at 26.
In the Monroe zone, 35% of Black young adults there at 16 stayed, and they made up just 26% of Black young adults living there at 26. In the Clinton zone, 47% of Black young adults who were there at 16 stayed, and they made up 31% of those living there at 26.
In each of the zones, more White young adults left than moved into the area.
The study said young adults who were Hispanic, Black and of Asian descent were less likely to leave a commuting zone if that zone had a higher rate of their race in the population.
“Historically, the region has been pretty homogenous,” Hockenberry said. “It makes sense that ties to the community among diverse populations are newer. Those diverse populations are growing at a faster rate than the White population.”
Kelley Brown, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, is trying to make her county more welcoming to people of all demographics.
“We are trying to start a grassroots effort to change the educational and social culture to one of overall acceptance for people as they are, as they strive for excellence in their own skills and abilities,” she said.
Bringing them back
The three tri-state area zones lost a significant net number of young adults in the period covered by the study.
The number of people the Dubuque zone when they were 26 was 18.1% less than the number of people living in that zone when they were 16. That number fell 24.4% in the Monroe zone and 25.1% in the Clinton zone.
This is a problem Hockenberry said GDDC and its partners hope to begin to solve by bringing back young adults who left the area.
“The study verified for us that there’s a lot to be gained from reaching out to persons, whether it’s this young population who grew up or spent some of their formative years here, or people in nearby communities, looking to them as potential prospects for returning to the community,” he said.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said county officials have had the best luck convincing young adults who left the Monroe zone to move into the area.
“They get into their early 30s, and the mentality changes,” he said. “What are you looking for when you just get out of college versus what do you want when you’re trying to start a family?”
