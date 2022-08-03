Origin zones
The five most common other commuting zones in which young adults living in tri-state area zones at age 26 lived when they were 16.

 Mike Day

A new U.S. Census Bureau report shows that a sizable proportion of young adults in the tri-state area moved here from elsewhere and that they are more racially diverse than young adults who left.

However, this group was too small to replace the number of young adults who grew up in the tri-state area but left.

