MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District officials are considering closing an aging elementary school and renovating another to house all the district’s elementary students.
Superintendent Tara Notz said recently that it “makes the most sense” to close Cardinal Elementary and expand Briggs Elementary. The district’s facilities committee has been discussing the proposal this year and has yet to make a recommendation to the board, but steps are underway to do so and ensure the project will be funded.
“When we look at right-sizing our facilities based on our enrollment ... it really makes financial sense to have one less building to maintain,” Notz said.
Cardinal Elementary serves pre-kindergarten through second-grade students, with third- through fifth-graders attending Briggs Elementary.
Notz said Cardinal, which was constructed in the 1970s, is an “open-concept” building, which creates concerns regarding safety in the case of an intruder, as well as issues with noise, energy efficiency and more.
“There are very few walls in that building,” she said. “We have created some temporary walls, either with temporary drywall or by curtaining off areas or using filing cabinets ... To address safety and the mechanics of the building, our architects and engineers have said it would need to be totally gutted and then start over.”
School Board President Mike Hayward, who serves on the facilities committee, said the discussions around Cardinal are part of a wider visioning process for the district’s facilities, but the aging elementary school has taken priority as it presents the most challenges.
“It would be a challenge to hang onto Cardinal from a financial perspective as well as from a student learning perspective,” he said. “The goal is to maximize resources and make (the most of) what our facilities footprint looks like.”
Notz said proposed additions at Briggs would include more classrooms, as well as a competition gym, since Briggs currently has only one gym that doubles as the lunchroom.
District officials have also toyed with creating space to move the central office from a building next to the high school to the remodeled Briggs, which would allow them to eliminate maintenance at another building, but that has not been set in stone yet.
She said total project costs are estimated around $15 million but emphasized that taxpayers would not see increased costs for the work. Instead, the district would fund the project by borrowing against revenue the district receives from the 1-cent Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax.
The Maquoketa district’s revenue purpose statement, which outlines how the district can utilize SAVE funds, expires in 2029, so district officials plan to put a measure on the Nov. 7 ballot asking voters to renew it. This would allow them to borrow against SAVE funds beyond 2029 and complete a project such as the one proposed at Briggs.
If a majority of voters approve the revenue purpose statement, Notz said, the district would look to design the project at Briggs next year and break ground in spring 2025, with students and staff moving into new spaces by December 2026.