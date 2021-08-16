A Dubuque brewery paid homage to Volkswagen lovers by putting the area’s classic vehicles on display.
Dimensional Brewing Co. held its third annual Classic VW Roundup on Sunday, bringing VW lovers together and giving brewery visitors a chance to see the classic vehicles. Twenty VWs were on display at about noon, though people could bring their cars all afternoon.
Joe Specht, one of Dimensional’s founders and brewers, as well as a self-proclaimed “VW enthusiast,” said the event is part of the brewery’s Woodstock Tribute Weekend. The weekend also featured several live music performances.
“This was just something I sort of threw together three years ago,” he said about the event. “I’d see all these classic VWs driving around Dubuque, but there was never anything that got them all together.”
Eli Lewerenz, 16, of Clinton, Iowa, bought his VW bus last year during Dimensional’s VW Roundup. He brought it back Sunday, noting that he enjoyed the roundup event because he got to meet other “like-minded” VW drivers.
“I’m a child of the past, I guess,” he said.
He said he learned to drive with his VW bus, and he has worked on fixing it up throughout the past year.
“They’re super simple, compared to today’s cars,” Lewerenz said. “Today’s cars are super complex. If this thing breaks down, you can read a book on how to fix it.”
Nick Hogan, of Dubuque, brought his purple, 1960 VW dune buggy to Dimensional. He has owned the vehicle for around 50 years, as he purchased it when he was 13 years old.
“I was a young kid, and I broke my ankle during karate class and didn’t have anything else to do,” Hogan recalled of buying the vehicle.
He added that he initially purchased the dune buggy for $500, and it now is valued at around $50,000 to $60,000.
“It’s a dying art,” Hogan said of fixing up VWs. “People don’t really buy these anymore. But I don’t want to sell mine. I just want to keep it up.”
Joe Cupps, of Dubuque, also said he enjoys working on his light blue, 1968 vehicle. He and his wife, Sheree, were sporting T-shirts with a similar light blue VW.
“When I got it, it was just a shell,” Cupps said. “I’m a mechanic, so I like working on cars. And (VWs) are easy to work on. They’re made good, and they’re dependable.”
Axel Spangenberg, of Madison, Wis., said he was told about the Dimensional event from a fellow VW-loving friend and decided to bring out his bus.
Spangenberg, who is originally from Germany, said he has two VWs in the U.S. and two more yet in Germany. He said he has taken all his vehicles across both continents, traveling to every country in Europe and spending 15 months logging miles across the U.S. and Mexico.
“When I was young, my parents took me on vacation in the VW,” he said. “It all started there.”