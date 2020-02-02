PEOSTA, Iowa – An alternative rock band member and advocate against human trafficking will give three free presentations this week in Peosta.
David Zach, of the band Remedy Drive, will give a presentation at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, according to a press release. He will give presentations at the same times Monday at the school’s campus in Calmar.
Zach has made nine trips to Southeast Asia and Latin America to expose human trafficking with the group The Exodus Road, according to the release. Information gathered by the group helps authorities make raids in red-light districts.
The presentations are 60 minutes and include time for questions from audience members.