Black Lives Matter work session

Dubuque City Council members on Monday met for the first of a two-day "Black Lives Matter: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" work session in advance of an annual council goal-setting session scheduled for Aug. 10 to 12.

Monday's work session included a review of past, current and continuing city efforts to curb racial inequality and promote diversity and inclusion throughout the community.

Council members will meet again virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear more about the work done in the community to improve the experience of Black and brown residents of Dubuque and discuss next steps.

The virtual meeting will be aired live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and streamed live at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

A story about the two-day work session will appear in Wednesday's Telegraph Herald.