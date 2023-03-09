A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors reached consensus on a maximum spending limit for next fiscal year, with plans to review and cut spending proposals, after a state change significantly cut taxable property valuations.
The maximum spending limit agreed upon Monday by Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff would require a property tax levy increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value to be fully funded — even though it would collect less revenue than supervisors’ original spending proposals would require. But, Pothoff and Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said they would cut proposed spending further before a final budget is approved, to lower the levy increase needed.
The county’s maximum spending level is an administrative step required by the State of Iowa, drawing a line which counties cannot exceed. The Board of Supervisors plans to vote on the maximum limit at a short meeting on Friday.
Recommended for you
“That seems like a compromise number to me that’s going to make this budget be looked at with a fine-toothed comb,” said McDonough, who made the motion for the limit.
Pothoff agreed with the limit and pledged to still reduce spending.
“I don’t want to see a levy rate increase either,” he said. “We will have a lot of budget work to do here and hopefully get it down to where we won’t have to increase.”
The Board of Supervisors previously discussed a maximum spending rate that also would have required a 20-cent levy increase. But the Iowa Legislature passed a law that required local governments to reassess taxable property valuation, due to a state agency’s miscalculation of a previously passed tax cut for landlords. Counties also face new state cuts to county taxes phasing in for the next fiscal year for commercial, industrial and railroad properties.
City and county assessors across the state, therefore, had to recalculate the property valuations on which governments base their budgets.
“Instead of continuing with the same dollar ask, (the board) kept the same levy ask, which generates fewer dollars, because of the new valuations,” Budget Director Stella Runde said after the meeting.
The state changes meant that if Dubuque County kept its current levy rate — $9.01 per $1,000 of taxable value — it would receive $232,862 less in revenue than it will have received in the fiscal year that ends June 30.
Kenniker pointed out that the total decrease was not particularly alarming relative to the county’s total revenues ($34.6 million in the current fiscal year).
“So this valuation (change) we keep talking about, which sounds so scary, has reduced our tax revenue by about a quarter of a million dollars,” he said. “I don’t see why we’re concerned when we have almost 29% fund balance at the end.”
Pothoff said, though, that basic operating expenses had risen sharply with inflation. The Board of Supervisors also had reached consensus on around $3 million in projects that were requested or required by department heads in the next fiscal year.
“The (about) $230,000 isn’t that scary of a number, maybe, but expenses went up and it takes us backward,” he said.
McDonough also said that any reduction in revenue would be alarming, as it reversed growth going back decades, even as the board had reduced levy rates 10 years in a row.
Runde explained that because the valuations as previously calculated prior to the state change were expected to increase revenues by around $625,000, even at the county’s current levy rate, the $232,862 hole in revenues — by leaving the current levy rate — really would mean a difference of $858,685. Sticking with the current levy rate and keeping the spending levels previously supported by a consensus of the board would require drawing county reserves below the minimum 30% of an annual budget, which Runde said was considered best practice.
“Originally what took us 20 cents (of levy) to achieve now takes almost 37 cents,” she said.
Kenniker said that he would not support even a maximum limit which allowed for a levy increase, saying he was more comfortable with a lower level of reserves and that he preferred more spending cuts.
“Even without increasing the levy, we can still end up at a 28% fund balance,” he said. “If you’re still not comfortable with the fund balance … I think there are still $1 million in expenses that could be cut.”
McDonough said she was uncomfortable with cutting spending further than was already included in the budget proposal on Wednesday.
“We went through those projects very carefully and, I think, very conservatively,” she said.
County Engineer Russell Weber had already cut a $2 million repaving of Girl Scout Road from his budget request for next fiscal year, pushing it off a year. County Attorney Scott Nelson also offered to postpone an attorney position he would need to devote to county work.
It came to Pothoff to meet McDonough at the proposed maximum limit, which he did largely to protect reserves.
“My biggest concern is looking toward the future, not getting us in a bad spot,” he said. “I am willing to cut out of the budget. But I want to have some leeway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.