DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Long before he became the public works director, John Wandsnider thought there was just something missing in Dyersville.
Even while working extensively in the city during his time as a civil engineer with IIW, now Origin Design, he thought the community could really benefit from wayfinding signs.
“I had helped another community (acquire wayfinding signs), so it was already kind of a passion of mine,” Wandsnider said.
As tourism becomes more and more of a backbone for Dyersville’s economy, keeping visitors moving in the right direction is critical.
When Wandsnider decided it was time to get the ball rolling, one of his first conversations was with Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Karla Thompson, who Wandsnider found also was working toward the same objective.
Thompson thought signage would be extremely beneficial to out-of-town visitors, who might be struggling to find where their baseball tournament game is being played or locating Candy Cane Park.
Thompson said while she did work with the DOT to get wayfinding signage on Iowa 136, it just wasn’t enough.
“Once you turned off into city limits, you were kind of on your own,” she said.
But at the time, there really was no funding mechanism for the project, so it was not considered a high priority by the council.
The two still decided to capitalize on the momentum they had and formed a committee in 2021, consisting of Lisa Burkle, Kathy Polfer, the city’s summer intern Trae Meyer along with Wandsnider and Thompson.
Because this was all occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings were held virtually, but the group began brainstorming destinations they wanted to feature and where the signs could be displayed.
After months of brainstorming, Meyer put all the concepts together in a document and they began pursuing grants.
The Iowa DOT also played a significant role as it was the final decider on locations and the physical makeup of the signs themselves.
Finding success with the Dyersville Community Foundation ($2,500) and Woodward Communications Foundation ($11,945), which is a division of Woodward Communications, parent company of the Dyersville Commercial and Telegraph Herald, they had cash in hand and it looked like it was going to finally happen.
But the original design the committee came up with came under scrutiny, with some council members wanting it to have more flair, so it was eventually decided to farm out the design work to Gigantic Design Co.
After nailing down the concept and refining the content, the DOT once again reared its head.
“They did not like our design — they thought there was too much going on,” Wandsnider said. “Their rule is that the destinations need to be the most prominent part of the sign, so we had to again refine the concept.”
After that was resolved, there was then a conflict between the graphics developed by Gigantic and the firms that would actually make the physical signs.
With Gigantic being “very particular” about its design being unchanged, ultimately, they decided to embark on making the signs themselves, something they hadn’t attempted before.
“They have a very, very high standard for quality and they’re going to make sure these are done right, even if it takes longer,” Wandsnider said, which caused another slight delay.
Now signs are beginning to pop up throughout the community with more on the way. In total, there will be 30: the first round of installation includes 17 of the three-foot signs. The city is waiting on delivery of the next batch, which consists of six four-footers that will be placed in higher-speed areas and the last batch of six will also be the largest, which will be placed along U.S. 52.
“Looking back, we should have had these a long time ago,” Thompson said.