Wayfinding sign
New wayfinding signs are beginning to pop up in Dyersville as the yearslong process to acquire them wraps up.

 Contributed

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Long before he became the public works director, John Wandsnider thought there was just something missing in Dyersville.

Even while working extensively in the city during his time as a civil engineer with IIW, now Origin Design, he thought the community could really benefit from wayfinding signs.

